Pass rusher Clay Matthews has a new home.

Source: #Packers pass-rusher Clay Matthews is signing with the #Rams. After a decade in Green Bay, one of the top free agents moves on to LA. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 20, 2019

Two-year deal for LB Clay Matthews with the #Rams worth a max of $16.75 million, source says. He had more lucrative offers on the table but he just welcomed his third child and really wanted to play close to home. Plus, a shot at another ring doesn’t hurt. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 20, 2019

After a decade in Green Bay, Matthews is signing with the Los Angeles Rams, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

According to Mike Garafolo, also of NFL Network, Matthews will get a maximum of $16.75 million over two years. He reportedly had more lucrative offers on the table but wanted to play close to home.

Matthews, a California native, played college ball at the University of Southern California and appeared to confirm the signing on Twitter.

In 16 games last season with the Packers, Matthews had 3.5 sacks and 43 total tackles. It was by far the lowest sack output of his career. Despite a down year in 2018, he departs as the franchise's all-time leader in sacks with 83.5.

He was selected in the first round (No. 26 overall) by the Packers in the 2009 NFL Draft and has been named to the Pro Bowl six times.