An MRI confirmed that Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' injury is a high ankle sprain, but he intends to play through it next Sunday for the AFC Championship Game, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

MRI today confirmed that Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday’s win over the Jaguars, per league source. “Nothing more than that,” said one source, and Mahomes has said he plans to play in next Sunday’s AFC Championship Game. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2023

The signal-caller sustained the injury in the first half of the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional round on Saturday when linebacker Arden Key fell on his right ankle.

Mahomes went into the locker room to get treatment, being replaced by backup Chad Henne who engineered a touchdown drive of his own in the second quarter. The 27-year-old took the field again with a noticeable limp after halftime and went on to play the entire half, throwing his second touchdown pass and completing 22 of 30 passes for 195 and two scores for the whole game as the Chiefs beat the Jaguars 27-20 to advance to the championship game for the fifth time in the quarterback's five years as a starter.