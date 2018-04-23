One name to keep an eye on as the New England Patriots look to nab Tom Brady's eventual replacement is Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Patriots hosted the 2016 Heisman-Trophy winner and were impressed with the potential first-rounder, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Relatively quietly, the #Patriots hosted #Louisville QB Lamar Jackson on a Top 30 pre-draft visit, sources say. The visit, which took place 2 weeks ago, left the organization “intrigued and impressed” with Heisman Trophy winner. They may have the option at No. 23. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 23, 2018

The Patriots are widely expected to select a quarterback in this week's Draft after trading backup Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers midway through last year and with Brady entering his age-41 season.

The team has two first round picks this year after sending receiver Brandin Cooks to the Los Angeles Rams.