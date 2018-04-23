One name to keep an eye on as the New England Patriots look to nab Tom Brady's eventual replacement is Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson.

The Patriots hosted the 2016 Heisman-Trophy winner and were impressed with the potential first-rounder, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The Patriots are widely expected to select a quarterback in this week's Draft after trading backup Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers midway through last year and with Brady entering his age-41 season.

The team has two first round picks this year after sending receiver Brandin Cooks to the Los Angeles Rams.