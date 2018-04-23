2h ago
Report: Patriots impressed with QB Jackson after visit
TSN.ca Staff
One name to keep an eye on as the New England Patriots look to nab Tom Brady's eventual replacement is Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson.
The Patriots hosted the 2016 Heisman-Trophy winner and were impressed with the potential first-rounder, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The Patriots are widely expected to select a quarterback in this week's Draft after trading backup Jimmy Garoppolo to the San Francisco 49ers midway through last year and with Brady entering his age-41 season.
The team has two first round picks this year after sending receiver Brandin Cooks to the Los Angeles Rams.