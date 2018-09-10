New England Patriots running back Jeremy Hill is out for the season with a torn ACL, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Source: #Patriots RB Jeremy Hill tore his ACL and will be out for the 2018 season. Awful. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 10, 2018

Hill was injured in the Patriots' Week 1 win over the Houston Texans. The former Cincinnati Bengals running back had four carries for 25 yards and one reception for six yards before injuring his knee.

Hill, 25, played four seasons for the Bengals before joining the Patriots this off-season. He has 708 career rushes for 2,898 yards and 29 touchdowns.