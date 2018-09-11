After flaming out in two seasons with the Cleveland Browns and then again in training camp this season with the Buffalo Bills, Corey Coleman's next shot will be with the New England Patriots.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Patriots are signing Coleman after working the former first round pick out last week.

The #Patriots are signing former first-round WR Corey Coleman, I’m told. A huge opportunity for Coleman to restart his career catching passes from Tom Brady. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 11, 2018

Coleman, 24, was drafted 15th overall in 2016 by the Browns. He finished with 33 receptions for 413 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games his rookie season, and 23 receptions for 305 yards and two touchdowns his sophomore campaign.

The Browns traded Coleman to the Bills this offseason before the Bills released the Baylor product at the end of training camp.