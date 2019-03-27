Bill Belichick has turned to a familiar face to fill the vacancy left by Brian Flores taking the Miami Dolphins' head coaching position.

NBC Sports Boston's Tom Curran reports the New England Patriots have hired former player Jerod Mayo as their new linebackers coach.

Mayo, 33, spent his whole nine-year career with the Pats, retiring after the 2015 season following a third straight season that ended on injured reserve.

A two-time Pro Bowler out of Tennessee, the Hampton, VA native was a member of the Pats' Super Bowl XLIX-winning team in 2014.

Upon his retirement, Mayo admitted interest in coaching in his future.

"I love the game of football," he said at the time. "I'm not going to rule [coaching] out, but right now I just need a little break.”

On top of Flores, the Super Bowl champions' defensive staff also lost Brendan Daly and Josh Boyer to the Kansas City Chiefs and Dolphins, respectively.