The New England Patriots' backfield has taken a hit.

The Boston Globe's Jim McBride reported on Wednesday that the team will place running back Rex Burkhead on injured reserve with a neck injury.

Rookie linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley is also to be placed on IR with an unknown ailment.

Burkhead, 28, left Monday night's 26-10 loss to the Detroit Lions early in the second half and did not return. The Nebraska product played for only seven snaps, catching two passes for 26 yards and did not have a carry.

In his second season with the Pats, Burkhead had been dealing with concussion issues during training camp, but started in the team's first three games.

Thus far in 2018, Burkhead has 84 yards rushing on 24 carries, as well as 31 yards receiving on three catches.

James White and rookie Sony Michel are among the other backfield options.

The Pats (1-2) host the Miami Dolphins (3-0) on Sunday.