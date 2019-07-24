Veteran big man Pau Gasol is reportedly returning for a 19th season in the NBA.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Gasol has agreed to a one-year deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Gasol -- a future Hall of Famer with a championship pedigree -- joins a loaded rotation that includes Whiteside and Collins and eventual return of Nurkic. https://t.co/3tkR0hGVj9 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 24, 2019

The 39-year-old started out last season with the San Antonio Spurs last before joining the Milwaukee Bucks ahead of the playoffs. He averaged 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds per game in 30 combined regular-season appearances with both clubs.

Gasol, a six-time all-star, has averaged 17.0 points and 6.7 rebounds over his career. Besides the Bucks and Spurs, the Spain-born Gasol has also been a member of the Memphis Grizzlies, Los Angeles Lakers — who he won two championships with (2009, 10) — and the Chicago Bulls in his career.