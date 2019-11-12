Paul George will make his Los Angeles Clippers debut during the team's upcoming road trip, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski reports George will either play Wednesday against the Houston Rockets or the following day against the New Orleans Pelicans. He adds the team is still deciding which game to have George debut in.

George had right shoulder surgery in May and then had his left shoulder operated on in June. He was expected to return at some point in November.

The 29-year-old George is entering his first season with the Clippers after being acquired by the team in a blockbuster trade that also was the catalyst for getting fellow star Kawhi Leonard to sign with the Clippers in free agency. George, who owns career averages of 19.8 points per game and 6.4 rebounds, has been named an All-Star six times in his career.