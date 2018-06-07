Head coach Alvin Gentry is sticking around in New Orleans.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pelicans and Gentry have agreed to a two-year extension that will keep Gentry with the Pelicans through the 2020-21 season.

Prior to signing the extension, general manager Dell Demps exercised the option in Gentry's contract to keep him around for next season.

Gentry has coached the Pelicans for the last three campaigns, guiding the franchise to a 48-34 regular season despite not having DeMarcus Cousins for the majority of the year because of a torn achilles tendon.

It marked their best season since 2007-08 when they went 56-26. The Pelicans won a playoff series before falling to the Golden State Warriors in five games in the second round.

Prior to his time in the Big Easy, Gentry was head coach of the Phoenix Suns for parts of five seasons, appearing in the playoffs once.