All-Day is back in the NFL.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report that running back Adrian Peterson has signed with Washington.

The league's Most Valuable Player in 2012, Peterson visited the team on Monday and quickly came to terms on a deal.

Washington needed to dip into the free agent market when rookie Derrius Guice incurred a season-ending ACL injury during the team's first preseason game, while Samaje Perine picked up an ankle knock.

Rob Kelley and Chris Thompson also remain among the team's backfield options.

Peterson split last season between the New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals. He had just 81 yards in four games with the Saints before being traded to Arizona in October. He looked like his old self with the Cardinals, rushing for 448 yards — 314 in his first three games — and two touchdowns on 129 carries in six games before landing on injured reserve with a neck injury.

The 33-year-old, who was the 2012 NFL MVP, sits second among active rushers in yards and attempts, behind Frank Gore.