7m ago
Report: Sixers' Simmons (back) to be re-evaluated in 3 weeks
Philadelphia 76ers forward Ben Simmons (back) "is progressing in rehab" and will be re-evaluated in another three weeks, according to a report by Shams Charania of The Athletic.
TSN.ca Staff
Simmons, who suffered a lower back nerve impingement in a Feb. 22 loss against the Milwaukee Bucks, was ruled out for two more weeks three days after suffering the injury.
Now, Simmons' re-evaluation date is set for early April, just two and a half weeks before the NBA playoffs are set to begin. He's missed the Sixers' past seven games due to the back injury.
Simmons, a two-time All-Star, is averaging 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game this season. He's also racked up a career-high 2.1 steals per game in his 54 appearances for Philadelphia this season.