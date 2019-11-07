Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons is likely to miss the next three games with a Grade 1 AC joint sprain in his right shoulder, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Simmons was injured in the first half of Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz and did not return for the second half with right shoulder soreness.

He sustained a stinger in his shoulder after bumping Jazz guard Royce O'Neale in the chest while posting up. Simmons played only two minutes in the second quarter before leaving the game.