Woj: Changes are coming in Philadelphia, coach Brown's future is in peril

The Philadelphia 76ers went as quietly as can be Sunday afternoon when they lost to the Boston Celtics 110-106 in Game 4 for a series sweep.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, major changes could be on the way.

Wojnarowski tweets that head coach Brett Brown is "without internal momentum to return for his eighth season as coach," before adding that a final decision could come soon.

Brown oversaw the 76ers' deep rebuild that saw them win no more than 28 games in a season from 2013-14 to 2016-17. The team turned things around with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons, but were still not able to make much noise in the playoffs, losing in the Eastern Conference semis the last two seasons before their first-round exit this summer.

Brown is a combined 221-334 in his seven seasons in Philadelphia.