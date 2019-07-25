The Philadelphia Eagles have hired former Montreal Alouettes assistant general manager Catherine Raiche as their football operations coordinator, according to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Eagles hired Catherine Raiche as their football operations coordinator, per league sources. It’s the latest high-profile hire of a woman to an NFL front-office position. Raiche was assistant GM for the Montreal Alouettes, then worked for Toronto Argonauts and Tampa XFL franchise. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 25, 2019

Raiche has also worked for the Toronto Argonauts and most recently, Tampa Bay's XFL franchise.

Raiche was originally hired in Montreal by Jim Popp as coordinator of football administration in 2015. She was promoted to assistant GM under Kavis Reed in 2017.

Raiche then moved on to the Argonauts, as director of football administration, under Popp in 2018 before taking a role with Tampa Bay's XFL franchise, under former Argos head coach Marc Trestman, this past season.