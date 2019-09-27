Sanchez on Barnett: 'He should have been thrown out of the game'

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the NFL is not considering a suspension for Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Derek Barnett for his hit that sent Green Bay Packers running back Jamaal Williams to a hospital Thursday night.

Barnett was flagged for unnecessary roughness for his late hit on Williams on the Packers' first play from scrimmage Thursday. Williams was stretchered off and transported to a local hospital.

According to Schefter, Barnett could still be fined, but dodged suspension because he turned at the last moment and hit Williams with his shoulder instead of his helmet.

"I wasn't trying to hurt anybody, because this is our livelihood," Barnett said post-game. "I don't wish that part on nobody. I heard he's doing all right and he's good. I told him my apologies afterwards, and he knows this is a violent sport."

The Packers, who lost Thursday's game 34-27, announced Williams had feeling and movement in all of his extremities.