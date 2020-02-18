Nigel Bradham's Philadelphia Eagles tenure is at its end.

The team has cut the Super Bowl LII-winning linebacker, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Eagles are releasing veteran LB Nigel Bradham, who was just informed of Philadelphia’s decision, per source.



Another notable cut, with more ahead in next month.

Bradham, 30, appeared in 12 games for the Eagles this past season, recording 61 tackles and recovering a fumble.

A fourth-round pick out of Florida State in 2012, Bradham appeared in 58 games over four seasons with the Eagles and six playoff contests.

He spent the first four seasons of his career with the Buffalo Bills.