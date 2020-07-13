Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson accepted an invitation to visit Auschwitz during a call with a 94-year-old survivor of a Nazi concentration camp on Friday, according to a report from the Jerusalem Post.

Jackson shared anti-Semitic posts on social media last week. He has since apologized and has been disciplined by the Eagles for conduct detrimental to the team.

The 33-year-old three-time Pro Bowler was on a Zoom call with Edward Mosberg, a survivor of the Holocaust, when he accepted the invite.

"I grew up in Los Angeles, and never really spent time with anyone from the Jewish community and didn't know much about their history, this has been such a powerful experience for me to learn and educate myself," Jackson said on the Zoom call, according to the Jerusalem Post.

"I want to take the proper steps to let people know that I never intentionally had any hatred in my heart, I never wanted to put the Jewish community down, I want to educate myself more and help bridge the gaps between all different cultures."