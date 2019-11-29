23m ago
Report: Eagles, Johnson agree to 4-year, $72M extension
According to NFL Network's Mike Garofolo, the Philadelphia Eagles and right tackle Lane Johnson have agreed to a four-year, $72 million extension that includes $54.595 million guaranteed.
TSN.ca Staff
It is the largest contract for an NFL offensive lineman in history on a per-year and guarantee basis. This season, Johnson has started in 10 games this season.
Johnson was drafted by the Eagles with the fourth overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. He is a two-time Pro Bowler (2018, 2019) and won a Super Bowl in 2018.