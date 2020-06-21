Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was sucker punched at a South Dakota restaurant Friday night, according to multiple reports.

Goedert, who was reportedly with his family when he was punched, was taken to the hospital for precautionary reasons but is now doing "fine". A suspect has been arrested, according to ESPN.

According to the Mitchell Republic, Police were called to The Zoo Bar in Aberdeen just after 1 a.m. on a report of "people busting glasses and have busted heads."

The incident was first reported by NJ.com.

Goedert, 25, is a native of South Dakota. Before being drafted by the Eagles in the second round (49th overall) in the 2018 draft, the six-foot-five, 256-pound Goedert played collegiately at South Dakota State.

Goedert finished last season second on the team in receptions (58), receiving yards (607) and receiving touchdowns (5).