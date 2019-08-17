Veteran NFL quarterback Josh McCown, who announced his retirement this summer, is returning to the NFL on a one-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a report by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal will be $2 million fully guaranteed and could be worth up to $5.4 million.

The Eagles have dealt with injuries to their quarterback depth during the preseason, with Nate Sudfeld recovering from wrist surgery and Cody Kessler going through the concussion protocol after taking a blindside hit in Thursday’s preseason game.

McCown appeared in four games last season with the New York Jets and threw one touchdown and four interceptions on 110 attempts. He completed 54.5% of his passes for 539 yards.

The 40-year-old will be entering his 17th NFL season and has also appeared with the Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Chicago Bears, Carolina Panthers, Oakland Raiders, Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals.

McCown plans to resume his broadcasting career with ESPN after the season.