Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson is naming Jalen Hurts the starting quarterback Sunday against the New Orleans Saints according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Wentz, who has struggled immensely this season and was pulled in Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers for Hurts, will serve as the backup.

