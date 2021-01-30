Veteran shortstop Didi Gregorius has agreed to a two-year, $28 million deal to return to the Philadelphia Phillies, according to a report by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Gregorius deal with Phillies is two years, $28M, source tells @TheAthletic. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 30, 2021

Gregorius, 30, hitting .284 with 10 home runs and 40 RBIs while appearing in all 60 games last season for the Phillies.



Prior to his time in the City of Brotherly Love, Gregorius spent five seasons in New York with the Yankees. He arrived with big shoes as the heir to Derek Jeter at shortstop but handled things quite well during his tenure, posting a combined OPS of .759 with 97 total home runs. He finished 20th in American League MVP voting two seasons in a row in 2017 and 2018.



Gregorius also spent time with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Cincinnati Reds before arriving in the Bronx.



He made his Major League debut as a 22-year-old in September of 2012.