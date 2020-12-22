Would Springer be a good fit for the Jays?

The Philadelphia Phillies will name Sam Fuld their general manager according to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

According to sources, Phillies will name Sam Fuld general manager. Former big leaguer has been in front office for several years with Phillies. — Jim Salisbury (@JSalisburyNBCS) December 22, 2020

Fuld has served in the front office for several years with the Phillies and now gets a chance to work as GM under new president of baseball operations David Dombrowski, who was hired earlier this month.

As a player, Fuld appeared in 598 games over eight seasons in the big leagues, primarily with the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago Cubs. He also spent time with the Oakland Athletics and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Phils have not made the playoffs or finished above the .500 mark since the 2011 season.