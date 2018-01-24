The Philadelphia Phillies have checked in on starter Yu Darvish according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

#Phillies checking in with Darvish and most of high-profile free agents, sources tell The Athletic. Idea is to assess respective markets to see if deal makes sense. Unlikely Phils would be high bidder, but if player fell into their range - preferably short-term - they might jump. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 24, 2018

Rosenthal notes that the Phillies' idea is to assess respective markets to see if a deal makes sense, but it's unlikely the Phillies would be the high bidder on Darvish. He has been linked to a number of teams including the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees.

Darvish was dealt from the Rangers to the Dodgers at the trade deadline and helped the team reach the World Series despite struggling in the playoffs. In 186.2 regular-season innings, Darvish went 10-12 with a 3.86 ERA.

Philadelphia ranked 18th in team ERA last year at 4.55 and 17th in strikeouts per nine innings at 8.18.

Last season, they finished with the third-worst record in baseball at 66-96.