1h ago
Report: Phillies checking in on Darvish
TSN.ca Staff
The Philadelphia Phillies have checked in on starter Yu Darvish according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
Rosenthal notes that the Phillies' idea is to assess respective markets to see if a deal makes sense, but it's unlikely the Phillies would be the high bidder on Darvish. He has been linked to a number of teams including the Chicago Cubs, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees.
Darvish was dealt from the Rangers to the Dodgers at the trade deadline and helped the team reach the World Series despite struggling in the playoffs. In 186.2 regular-season innings, Darvish went 10-12 with a 3.86 ERA.
Philadelphia ranked 18th in team ERA last year at 4.55 and 17th in strikeouts per nine innings at 8.18.
Last season, they finished with the third-worst record in baseball at 66-96.