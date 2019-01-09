Why are the Jays not at least going to make Harper an offer?

The Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago White Sox are “leading the way” in the Manny Machado sweepstakes according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

The #Yankees’ stance has not changed one iota in Manny Machado talks. They have talked financial concepts with Machado, but have yet to make official offer. Certainly, they have not backed out of Machado sweepstakes with #WhiteSox and #Phillies leading the way. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) January 10, 2019

Nightengale adds that the New York Yankees have talked financial concepts with Machado but are not believed to have made a formal offer. Despite their lack of action, they have not backed out of the sweepstakes.

Can’t confirm Yankees are out (there’s no word they’ve been told this at least), but as said, they haven’t engaged in negotiations lately or made an official offer. They aren’t meeting the believed 325M-plus target, or even 300. Or even coming especially close. https://t.co/pTjdkPLjSP — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 9, 2019

Machado and his camp are still believed to be looking for a deal north of Giancarlo Stanton’s ($325 million) according to Jon Heyman of Fancred Sports. Heyman tweets that neither the Phillies or White Sox are believed to be close to that ask, although exact current offers aren’t known and can change.

Multiple reports suggest that Machado’s preferred destination may be the Yankees, but things could ultimately come down to dollars and term over organizational preference. Some speculation has emerged that there is also a mystery team involved in the Machado bidding.

All three teams have been connected to the 26-year-old infielder since free agency opened this winter. ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote last week that both Machado and Bryce Harper’s free agency could be holding up the rest of the market as notable players like Craig Kimbrel, Dallas Keuchel and A.J. Pollock all remain unsigned.

Machado is coming off a season where he posted career-highs in home runs (37) RBI (107) and batting average (.297).

He spent seven seasons with the Baltimore Orioles before being shipped to the Los Angeles Dodgers at the trade deadline this past summer.