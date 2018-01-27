The Philadelphia Phillies have reached a minor-league contract with Francisco Rodriguez according to Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports. He will make $2.5 million and incentives if he makes the Phillies roster.

The 36-year-old is fourth all-time in career saves with 437 but was released by the Detroit Tigers in 2017 after he struggled to a 7.82 ERA in 25.1 innings.

After being released by Detroit he was picked up by the Washington Nationals but only played in five-games in the minors as he was unable to get his fastball over 90 mph. The Nationals released him on July 14.

The six-time all-star is only one season removed from saving 44 saves for the Tigers in 2016 and he recently told Heyman that his fastball is back up to 93 mph..

Hector Neris is slated as the Phillies closer, and veteran Pat Neshek also has experience at the backend of the bullpen.