Phoenix Suns guard/forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, according to a report by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

An initial exam reveals Phoenix Suns swigman Kelly Oubre Jr. has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, league sources tell Yahoo Sports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 27, 2020

Haynes added that Oubre is seeking a second opinion with a specialist. No timeline has been announced for Oubre's return. (Past meniscus tears have given NBA stars like Jimmy Butler in 2018 a timeline of four-to-six weeks).

Oubre missed Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers and was listed as "out" with a right knee injury.

Oubre is averaging career-highs of 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season for the Suns.