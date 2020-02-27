1h ago
Report: Suns' Oubre suffers torn meniscus
Phoenix Suns guard/forward Kelly Oubre Jr. has suffered a torn meniscus in his right knee, according to a report by Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.
TSN.ca Staff
NBA: Clippers 102, Suns 92
Haynes added that Oubre is seeking a second opinion with a specialist. No timeline has been announced for Oubre's return. (Past meniscus tears have given NBA stars like Jimmy Butler in 2018 a timeline of four-to-six weeks).
Oubre missed Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers and was listed as "out" with a right knee injury.
Oubre is averaging career-highs of 18.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game this season for the Suns.