7m ago
Report: Suns, RFA Oubre Jr. agree on two-year deal
TSN.ca Staff
The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a two-year, $30 million deal with restricted free agent forward Kelly Oubre Jr., according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
The 23-year-old split the 2018-19 season between the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns, averaging 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 69 games.
The Wizards traded Oubre Jr. to the Suns in December.
Over four seasons in the NBA, Oubre Jr. is averaging 9.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 292 games.