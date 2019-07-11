The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a two-year, $30 million deal with restricted free agent forward Kelly Oubre Jr., according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Restricted free agent Kelly Oubre Jr., has agreed to a two-year, $30M deal to stay with the Phoenix Suns, agent Nima Namakian of @BDA_Sports tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 11, 2019

The 23-year-old split the 2018-19 season between the Washington Wizards and Phoenix Suns, averaging 15.2 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists over 69 games.

The Wizards traded Oubre Jr. to the Suns in December.

Over four seasons in the NBA, Oubre Jr. is averaging 9.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.8 assists in 292 games.