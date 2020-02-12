The Phoenix Suns have signed forward/centre Jonah Bolden to a 10-day contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Bolden, a second-year player from UCLA, was selected by the Philadelphia 76ers with the 36th pick of the 2018 NBA Draft. He played 44 games for the 76ers in his rookie season and started 10.

Bolden played in just four games for Philadelphia this season before the 76ers waived him last Saturday.