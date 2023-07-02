The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a two-year, $6 million deal with swingman Eric Gordon, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Gordon, 34, played finished last season with the Los Angeles Clippers after being acquired from the Houston Rockets in a three-team trade that also involved the Memphis Grizzlies on Feb. 9.

The 6-foot-3 swingman averaged 12.4 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 69 games split between the Rockets and Clippers last year.

He also averaged 10.2 points, 2.6 assists, and 1.4 rebounds in five playoff games before the Clippers were ousted by the Suns in the first round.

Drafted seventh overall by the Clippers in the 2008 draft, Gordon has averaged 16.0 points, 2.8 assists, and 2.4 rebounds in 818 career games split between the Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Rockets.

Gordon was named Sixth Man of the Year in 2017 when he averaged 16.2 points, 2.5 assists, and 2.7 rebounds in 75 games while coming off the bench for the Rockets.