Chris Paul is on the move again.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports the Oklahoma City Thunder is sending the point guard and forward Abdel Nader to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Kelly Oubre, Ricky Rubio, Ty Jerome, Jalen Lecque and a 2022 first-round pick.

Paul enjoyed a renaissance of sorts last season with OKC, averaging 17.6 points and 6.7 assists per game, while also shooting an efficient 48.9 per cent from the field. He was also named to the All-Star Team for the first time in four seasons.

Paul, 35, was acquired from the Houston Rockets by the Thunder along with a haul of first-round draft picks in exchange for point guard Russell Westbrook.

Despite playing alongside up-and-coming Canadian guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Paul fit in seamlessly with Oklahoma City's offence. Still, at just 22 years of age, Gilgeous-Alexander appears to be the future at point guard for the Thunder.

Prior to his time with the Rockets and Thunder, Paul spent six seasons running the point for the “Lob City” Los Angeles Clippers and another six seasons with the New Orleans Hornets – now Pelicans.

Nicknamed "Point God," Paul is a 10-time All-Star, a four-time assist champ and the Rookie of the Year Award winner all the way back in 2006.

The Winston-Salem, N.C., native was selected No. 4 overall in the 2004 NBA Draft out of the University of Wake Forest.