The Phoenix Suns have traded point guard Cameron Payne, along with a second-round pick and cash to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for a future second rounder, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski also reports that the Suns signed forward Bol Bol to a one-year, fully guaranteed deal and acquired three future second-round draft picks from the Orlando Magic in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick swap.

Across the past two weeks, the Suns have replenished draft capital post-Durant and Beal trades. They’ve add six second-round picks to go with the four first-rounders in the team’s arsenal — and another good young player in Bol. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2023

According to ESPN's Bobby Marks, the Suns save a projected $26.4 million in luxury taxes for next season while also creating a $6.5 million trade exception by moving Payne.

Payne, 28, had spent the past four seasons with the Suns and averaged 10.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game in 48 games in 2022-23. Payne was originally selected 14th overall by the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2015 NBA Draft and has averaged 8.0 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game over 327 games in his career with the Suns, Thunder, Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Bol was recently waived by the Magic after averaging 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game in 70 games last season. The 23-year-old was originally selected in the second round (44th overall) by the Miami Heat in the 2019 NBA Draft. He holds career averages of 6.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game in 123 games with the Magic and the Denver Nuggets.