Less than a year after acquiring Avery Bradley from the Boston Celtics, the Detroit Pistons are reportedly looking to move the pending free agent.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Pistons have made Bradley available in trade talks, thought the price tag is significant.

Bradley, 27, is averaging 15 points, 2.1 assists and 2.4 rebounds per game this season with an average of 31.7 minutes on the court per contest.

The Pistons acquired the shooting guard in July from the Boston Celtics hoping to sign him long-term. Wojnarowski reports the Pistons are now looking to move him instead of losing him for nothing this summer.

Wojnarowski believes Bradley could fetch an annual salary in the range of $20 million this offseason.

The Pistons (22-26) sit three games behind the Philadelphia 76ers for the final Eastern Conference playoff spot.