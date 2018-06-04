Former Toronto Raptors coach Dwane Casey continues to be linked to the Detroit Pistons' vacant coaching job.

Having reportedly met with Casey last week, the Pistons are interested in continuing conversations with Casey as well as Michigan coach John Beilein, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Beilein, who reached the national title game with his Michigan squad last season, has also reportedly already met with the Pistons.

Earlier on in their coaching search, Wojnarowski reported that Casey, who has been named a finalist for this season's Coach of the Year award, was the Pistons' primary target.

After seven seasons at the helm, Casey was fired by the Raptors in May despite leading Toronto to a franchise-best 59-23 record during the regular-season.The 61-year-old finished his tenure as the team's winningest coach but could never get it over the hump in the playoffs. Under Casey, the Raptors reached the Eastern Conference Finals during 2015-16 season, but away from that feat, his teams were swept three times in the postseason, including two years in a row by the Cleveland Cavaliers.