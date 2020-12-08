The Chicago White Sox have acquired starting pitcher Lance Lynn from the Texas Rangers in exchange for pitcher Dane Dunning and a prospect, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Lynn had a 6-3 record and 3.32 earned runs average last season with Chicago. The nine-season veteran had just completed his second season with the Rangers.

Dunning had a 2-0 record and 3.97 earned runs average in his first season in the majors.