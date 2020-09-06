The Pittsburgh Steelers and defensive tackle Cam Heyward are finalizing a four-year extension worth $71.4 million, according to a report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The 31-year-old Heyward has spent his entire nine year career with the Steelers after the club selected him in the first round in 2011.

Heyward has been named to the Pro Bowl the last three seasons and been named an All-Pro in two of the last three seasons, including last year, when he finished with 83 tackles and nine sacks in 16 games.