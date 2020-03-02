2h ago
Report: Steelers to use tag on Dupree
The Pittsburgh Steelers will use their franchise tag on linebacker and pass rusher Bud Dupree, according to a report from ESPN's Jenna Laine.
TSN.ca Staff
Dupree has been with the Steelers his entire career after the team drafted him 22nd overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.
Dupree, 27, finished last year with career-highs in tackles, with 68, and sacks, with 11.5.