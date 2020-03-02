The Pittsburgh Steelers will use their franchise tag on linebacker and pass rusher Bud Dupree, according to a report from ESPN's Jenna Laine.

Not sure if this has been reported, but league sources have told me that they expect the Redskins to franchise tag Brandon Scherff and the Steelers to tag Bud Dupree. — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 2, 2020

Dupree has been with the Steelers his entire career after the team drafted him 22nd overall in the 2015 NFL Draft.

Dupree, 27, finished last year with career-highs in tackles, with 68, and sacks, with 11.5.