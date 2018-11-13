5h ago
Report: Chiefs/Rams MNF game moved to LA
TSN.ca Staff
Concerns mounting for MNF field conditions in Mexico City
The upcoming Monday Nighter between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams scheduled to be played in Mexico City will be moved to the Los Angeles Coliseum, reports ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Schefter reported the field at Azteca Stadium is "a mess" and might not be safe for the players, adding a number of players had been strongly considering not playing if the game weren't moved.
The 9-1 Rams are the host team for the game.