PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Retired boxing champion Vinny Paz, whose comeback story after a car crash was dramatized in the 2016 film "Bleed for This," has been accused of attacking a Rhode Island man and sending him to the hospital.

Providence police say they were called to a home early Tuesday morning. They say when officers arrived, witnesses told them Paz had accused a friend of stealing $16,000 and then assaulted him.

The man was taken to the hospital with injuries including several broken teeth, a black eye and bite marks that drew blood. Witnesses told police that Paz left before police got there.

The ex-champion wrote on Twitter Tuesday morning to "stop" with the nonsense story. He also told WPRI-TV that he got robbed, "and when that happens, you gotta do what you gotta do."

Police say they are trying to find Paz to speak with him.