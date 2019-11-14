The Portland Trail Blazers are signing Carmelo Anthony to a non-guaranteed deal, according to a report by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

The 35-year-old appeared in 10 games with the Houston Rockets last season, averaging 13.4 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

He was then traded to the Chicago Bulls, who eventually waived him without playing him in a game.

Anthony led the league in scoring during the 2012-13 season with 28.7 points per game as a member of the New York Knicks.

He has also appeared with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Denver Nuggets over the course of his 16-year NBA career.

Anthony is a 10-time All-Star.