Which teams have improved with their free agent signings?

It appears Carmelo Anthony is continuing his career with the Portland Trail Blazers as the two sides are finalizing a new contract, according to multiple reports.

The deal is for one season and worth the league minimum, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Following a 10-game tenure with the Houston Rockets and an NBA lay-off of nearly a year, it looked like Anthony’s career was on life support. But Melo found a home with the Portland Trail Blazers and played quite well over the course of 58 games.

The future Hall of Famer averaged 15.4 points per game on 43 per cent shooting and 38.5 per cent from beyond the arc.

While the 36-year-old’s numbers were solid last season, they’re nothing like those he put up with as a member of the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks.

From his rookie season in 2003-04 to his departure from the Knicks in 2017, Anthony averaged 24.8 points per game while being named to 10 All-Star Teams and six All-NBA Teams.

The Baltimore native played collegiately at Syracuse, winning a National Championship in 2003 before being drafted by the Nuggets No. 3 overall in that summer’s draft.