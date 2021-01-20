Add another to the list of postponed NBA games due to complications of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Wednesday night's contest between the Portland Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies has been postponed over contract tracing concerns.

Portland-Memphis is postponed tonight because of contact tracing, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 20, 2021

The game is the 16th postponement this season, second on Wednesday and third this week.

Wednesday's Washington Wizards vs. Charlotte Hornets game was previously postponed, while the Wizards' Monday game against he Cleveland Cavaliers had to be postponed, as well, with Scott Brooks's team dealing with an outbreak.

Currently, there are no makeup dates scheduled as of yet.