1h ago
Report: Blazers plan to sign Hollis-Jefferson
TSN.ca Staff
The Portland Trail Blazers continue to add for a future playoff run. The team is planning to sign forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.
The 26-year old spent training camp with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hollis-Jefferson last played in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors in 2019-20, averaging 7.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.
The Trail Blazers (29-18) have won four straight games and sit sixth in the Western Conference standings.