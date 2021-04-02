The Portland Trail Blazers continue to add for a future playoff run. The team is planning to sign forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

The Portland Trail Blazers are planning to sign forward Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Hollis-Jefferson spent training camp with the Timberwolves. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 2, 2021

The 26-year old spent training camp with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hollis-Jefferson last played in the NBA with the Toronto Raptors in 2019-20, averaging 7.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.8 assists.

The Trail Blazers (29-18) have won four straight games and sit sixth in the Western Conference standings.