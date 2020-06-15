Departing Paris Saint-Germain captain Thiago Silva is attracting interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

With PSG sporting director Leonardo announcing last week that the Brazil defender will be leaving the club when he deal expires at the end of the month, a trio of English clubs have jumped to the front of the queue for his services on a free transfer, reports The Sun's David Woods.

London clubs Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are vying for the player, but Everton can offer Silva a reunion with former manager Carlo Ancelotti.

The 35-year-old Silva has spent the past eight seasons with PSG since joining from Milan in 2012, making 310 appearances across all competitions.

While former side Fluminese is expected to make an offer for Silva to return to his homeland, the expectation is that Silva will remain in Europe.

On top of English interest, Milan is expected to table an offer to bring Silva back to the San Siro.

Along with Silva, Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani will also be leaving PSG and is widely expected to join Atletico Madrid.