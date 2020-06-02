Premier League teams can schedule friendlies ahead of the league's June 17 intended restart as long as they adhere to strict guidelines, Sky Sports reports.

Clubs have been given the go-ahead by the league to set up exhibitions, provided that travel to the venue is no more than 90 minutes away from a team's camp, players arrive in their own cars and come already dressed to play. No dressing rooms shall be used.

Since Premier League referees have yet to be tested for the coronavirus (COVID-19), any matches must be officiated by club staff.

The Premier League has been paused due to the pandemic since Mar. 9. Play is set to resume with a midweek doubleheader on June 17 featuring Manchester City at home to Arsenal and Sheffield United visiting Aston Villa.

All remaining 92 fixtures will be played without spectators in attendance.