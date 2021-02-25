Report: Watson tells Culley he has no intention of playing for Texans

Quarterback DeShaun Watson met with new Houston Texans head coach David Culley last week and told him he has no intention of playing for the team again, according to a report from ESPN's Dan Graziano.

Per sources, Texans QB Deshaun Watson met with new Texans head coach David Culley last Friday. In that meeting Watson reiterated that he wants to be traded and told Culley he has no intention of playing for the Texans again. No change from Watson's end. He remains dug in. — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) February 25, 2021

Watson has not changes his stance, per Graziano, and reiterated to Culley that he wants to be traded.

The Texans, who have been adamant this off-season that they will not trade Watson, continue to be of that mindset, reports the NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, who adds that Houston is even reluctant to simply discuss Watson with other teams despite voicemails being left by teams.

Watson signed a four-year, $156 million contract extension with the team in September that has him under contract through 2025.

Watson's initial trade request came earlier this off-season when the 25-year-old was reportedly unhappy with the how the Texans hired new GM Nick Caserio.