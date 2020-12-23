The Washington Football Team has worked out a deal with the National Football League to allow quarterback Dwayne Haskins to practice with the team Wednesday, according to a report from NBC Sports' JP Finlay.

The Washington Football Team worked out a deal with NFL to have Haskins at practice. Ron Rivera is expected to provide more detail after practice pic.twitter.com/RbrB08bVuh — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) December 23, 2020

Haskins apologized Tuesday after photos of him partying without a mask after Sunday's game emerged on social media.

“It was irresponsible and immature of me and I accept responsibility for my action,” Haskins said. “I also want to apologize for creating a distraction for my team during our playoff push. I will learn and grow from this and do what’s best for the team moving forward.”

Washington head coach Ron Rivera is expected to have more details after practice.

Haskins returned to Washington's starting lineup in place of an injured Alex Smith on Sunday.

The 23-year-old has thrown for 1,285 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions in six games with five starts this season.