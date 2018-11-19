ESPN's Adam Schefter provided some more details on Washington quarterback Alex Smith's injury suffered Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Alex Smith suffered a compound fracture - meaning the bone broke through his skin, per source. Trauma surgeons discovered Smith suffered a spiral fracture in his leg - defined as a long bone broken by a rotational force. Smith, 34, faces a lengthy rehab process to try to return. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2018

Smith suffered a compound fracture, meaning the bone broke through his skin, Schefter reported. Trauma surgeons discovered Smith suffered a spiral fracture in his leg, defined as a long bone broken by a rotational force. Smith, 34, faces a lengthy rehab process to try to return.

Smith broke his right leg on a sack by Kareem Jackson midway through the third quarter and will require surgery. The veteran quarterback's leg turned the wrong way.

"I know it was very painful for him and heartbreaking for a lot of people," Redskins coach Jay Gruden said. "He's a great guy and hard worker and one of the key leaders on this football team. These things happen in pro football, unfortunately. Just hate to see them happen with a guy like Alex."