Reiss says the Patriots continue to ignore the noise

Miami Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill is expected to be ready for the beginning of the team's off-season training in April according to the Miami Herald.

Tannehill suffered a knee injury in August that kept him off the field for the entire 2017 season.

The 29-year-old out of Texas A&M is reportedly walking without a limp and throwing well.

Head coach Adam Gase said that Tannehill will be the Dolphins' starting quarterback in 2018, finishing 12th in the NFL in passer rating during the 2016 season.

Once Tannehill went down, the Dolphins lured Jay Cutler out of retirement to play under centre. In 14 starts, he had a completion percentage of 62.0 and tossed 19 touchdowns compared to 14 interceptions.

The Dolphins finished the season 6-10, good for third place in the AFC East behind the Buffalo Bills and the New England Patriots.

The club has missed the playoffs in eight of the past nine seasons.